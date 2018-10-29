 

Cape Town man to be sentenced for raping his girlfriend before she died

2018-10-29 05:42

Correspondent

Taariq Phillips en Sharisha Chauhan op die partytjie.

Taariq Phillips en Sharisha Chauhan op die partytjie.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The boyfriend of a young woman who was found guilty of raping her at a New Year's Eve party shortly before she died is expected to be sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. 

During the judgment proceedings in September, Taariq Phillips appeared emotionless when he was acquitted of the murder of his girlfriend Sharisha Chauhan. He was, however, convicted of raping her before her death.

News24 previously reported that Chauhan died on New Year's Day in 2013 after being admitted to Paarl Mediclinic for a suspected drug overdose. Chauhan, Phillips (both 21 at the time) and several of their friends had attended a rave at Le Bac Estate in Paarl.

READ: Cape Town man acquitted of murdering girlfriend at New Year's Eve rave

The state had alleged that the group had taken drugs and went dancing that night, whereafter Chauhan started feeling ill. Phillips accompanied his girlfriend back to the tent, the prosecution claimed, and an hour later the accused called for help.

Chauhan was naked and convulsing in the tent, and paramedics treated her at the estate before she was transported to hospital where she later died. She had also suffered vaginal and anal injuries. According to the post-mortem, she died of strangulation.

Judge Lee Bozalek said in his judgment that there was no direct evidence that Phillips had strangled Chauhan. 

Bozalek said the state produced no direct evidence that Chauhan did not consent to sex with Phillips, but questioned if consent could have been given seeing that she had apparently been under the influence of LSD or MDMA, earlier complaining to a friend that she felt like she was "melting".

She was also apparently unable to sit up straight.

Phillips maintained they had not had sex, but Bozalek said evidence from two witnesses pointed to the contrary.

He found it unsubstantiated and improbable that Chauhan had injured herself while masturbating, and more likely that the injuries had been caused by Phillips.

Chauhan would have been unable to give consent, Bozalek said in his judgment. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    judge lee bozalek  |  taariq phillips  |  sharisha chauhan  |  cape town  |  drugs  |  murder  |  judgment  |  overdose  |  rape  |  court

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gauteng education department 'working tirelessly' to place 23 000 pupils by October 31 deadline

2018-10-29 05:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma case postponed, Jacob Zuma, BLF show support
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:06 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Elsies River 07:04 AM
Road name: 35th Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 