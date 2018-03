Cape Town may avoid Day Zero this year - Maimane

Cape Town - DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Wednesday that Cape Town may be able to avoid Day Zero this year.

Maimane was speaking at a press briefing on the current water status in the Mother City.

"If things continue as they are, Cape Town may not experience Day Zero this year," said Maimane.

According to Maimane, the dam levels were at 27% and the people of Cape Town had done an exceptional job of reducing water consumption.

