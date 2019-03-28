 

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato keeps shoving, angry councillors apart at council meeting

2019-03-28 19:54

Jan Gerber

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato steps in after ANC and DA councillors got into a scuffle. (Marelize Barnard, Netwerk24)

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato steps in after ANC and DA councillors got into a scuffle. (Marelize Barnard, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

After protesters were ejected from the City of Cape Town council's public gallery, Mayor Dan Plato also had to step in to keep councillors apart.

As Thursday's meeting got under way, protesters from the Social Justice Coalition raised banners, one of them accusing Plato of being a liar.

At a previous council meeting, on January 31, there was protest action and Plato left that meeting to speak to the protesters.

He then assured them that he would visit their communities to see their living conditions for himself.

At Thursday's protest, they expressed their unhappiness that Plato hadn't made good on his promise.

Security staff physically removed them from the gallery.


The SJC later tweeted: "Our protest action has now resulted in a firm commitment, with dates and times, that Mayor Dan Plato will visit Ses'khona in Phillipi East, Nkandla in Kraaifontein & Island, Qandu-qandu and KK Section in Khayelitsha."

Later, Cape Town speaker Dirk Smit asked DA councillor Nikelo Mzuvukile to take a seat next to him and act as deputy speaker, Netwerk24 reported.

The ANC raised objections about this, and eventually, left their seats. As ANC and DA councillors started shoving each other, Plato could be seen intervening, getting in between councillors.

Smit adjourned the meeting for a few minutes and spoke to the party leaders. After the adjournment, he and the ANC caucus leader both apologised for the disruption.

In his speech, which has been published on the City's website, Plato said the City's budget attempts to deliver to Cape Town's poorest residents, "ensuring that funding is available for the delivery of the services that our residents deserve and respecting our ratepayers whose contributions we cannot do without".

"Housing delivery remains a top priority of this administration as reflected in this year's budget, where R2.3bn is allocated to the newly established human settlements directorate. the upgrading of our informal settlements has received a significant budget allocation with R589m going towards the mainstreaming of basic service delivery to informal settlements and backyard dwellers," he said.

He said "truly integrated human settlements" must be prioritised to overcome apartheid's legacy.

"The bulk of the housing opportunities being developed are on well-located land close to public transport, jobs, government services and public amenities."

However, Xolani Sotashe sharply criticised the City for failing to spend the urban development grant over several years.

Read more on:    dan plato  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Friday's weather: Warm to hot conditions across the country

2019-03-28 19:26

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Food fears - Cyclone Idai wipes out crops, leaving farmers empty-handed
Traffic Alerts
Ka ching! 2 jackpots for Wednesday Daily Lotto 2019-03-27 21:54 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 