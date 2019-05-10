 

Cape Town men suspected of stuffing hijack victim in boot, then setting car alight on the run

2019-05-10 19:13

Jenni Evans

Police. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Cape Town's Ocean View police are searching for two men in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old man from Scarborough on election day. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Leon Fortuin said the victim had been identified, but because not all of his family had been informed yet he could not provide the victim's name. 

The two men suspected of shooting him and setting his car alight are still at large. 

"They are still on the run," said Fortuin on Friday.

It is understood that two women had taken a lift with the two men in the vehicle on Wednesday night.

Along Slangkop Road near Ocean View, the women saw a body at the back of the car, and wanted to get out immediately.

The men didn't want to let them go and in the course of arguing over this, crashed into another car travelling along the road.

The person in the other car apparently tried to stop them after the accident but reversed and drove away when the two men allegedly pointed a firearm at him. 

In the meantime, the two women passengers who had accepted a lift ran away. 

As the other driver was reversing, he saw the two men "scratching" in the other car, and then setting it alight. 

Fortuin said the police think the man in the boot, who was eventually found burnt to death, was hijacked and shot but are still investigating. 

The two suspects are wanted in connection with murder, malicious damage to property for setting the vehicle alight, reckless and negligent driving because of the accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police were still investigating.

In the meantime, Cape Town Etc reported that locals are warning that there has been a spike in crime along Slangkop road by people wielding either a firearm or a knife. 

