Cape Town metro cops arrest alleged Christmas thieves with furniture and appliances, including single bed and fridge

Among the loot stolen during the burglary was a single bed and washing machine. (Supplied, City of Cape Town)

A pair of alleged burglars are facing a cold Christmas behind bars for ransacking a Cape Town home and making off with loot that included a single bed.



The duo were arrested at a house in Lansdowne on Monday morning for possession of stolen goods by metro police, a day after officers arrested a suspect at the same residence for the possession of 72 straws of heroin, 17 mandrax tablets, a packet of tik and cash, Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons said.

"Officers received a tip-off and searched the house, where they found two leather couches, a top loader washing machine and a single bed. The two suspects, aged 27 and 30, confessed to breaking into a house in Strandfontein and stealing the items, as well as a television and fridge, which they had subsequently sold."

Both were charged and detained at the Lansdowne police station, Solomons said.

The stolen goods, worth R72 000, was handed over to the police, she added.