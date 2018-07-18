Cape Town metro cops shot at after stopping to help vehicle

What To Read Next

Cape Town Metro Police officers were shot at on Wednesday morning after stopping to assist a stationary vehicle on the N2 highway near Khayelitsha.

The officers had been busy with patrols when they spotted a white Toyota Etios near the Spine Road offramp around 08:30, said spokesperson Sergeant Ruth Solomons.

She said the driver sped off towards Nkanini informal settlement and the officers gave chase.

"The occupants of the vehicle started opening fire on the officers, who then returned fire. When the driver hit a cul de sac, the suspects jumped out and disappeared between the shacks," she said.

The vehicle was later found to have been hijacked near Nyanga earlier this month.

No arrests had yet been made.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, police officers were conducting crime patrols in Hanover Park around midday when they spotted a white Jaguar speeding past them.

The vehicle jumped a red traffic light at the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Hanover Park Avenue, said Solomons.

"Officers gave chase and after a short pursuit brought the Jaguar to a stop. While interviewing the driver, he appeared nervous, prompting the officers to search the car."

They found a silver Taurus firearm with the serial number filed off, 12 rounds of ammunition and a magazine.

The driver was arrested for illegal possession of a prohibited firearm and detained at Philippi police station.

