 

Cape Town mom warns of 'cupcake sellers' who allegedly attempted to snatch toddler

2019-09-17 17:24

Tammy Petersen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape Town mother claims two women selling cupcakes door-to-door attempted to kidnap her two-year-old daughter.

In a warning shared on social media, Chantel Classens, a mother of four daughters, said the pair, driving in a BMW E56, had tried to snatch her toddler from outside their Heideveld home.

However, she saw her child on the back seat and intervened.

According to Classens, one of the women came to her door to sell the baked goods for R5 while the other "lures your child".

"I was blessed enough to stop them in time because my baby girl was on the back seat already. They told her she must go with; there is another child waiting for her and that they have cupcakes for her," she said in a video recording shared on social media platforms.

"I always thought that this can't happen to me or my children because I am very vigilant, very cautious when it comes to my kids. But it happened so quickly. These people pretended to be from Belgravia Road [in Athlone], trying to make an honest living selling cupcakes."

Classens said she was further disappointed by the reaction she received when she went to the Maneneberg police station to report what had happened.

"I just expected more from them. The way they treated me… I was crying at the police station and the fact that they blatantly just ignored me was very heartbreaking."

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the matter had been reported to Manenberg police station management and was being investigated internally.

"Once the mother's statement has been obtained, the circumstances surrounding the incident will also be investigated criminally," he said.

Classens urged parents to be careful.

"Just be cautious. Speak to your children not to go to strangers, not to be lured by the fact that it's cupcakes or sweets or whatever form of luxury [they are being coaxed with]."

Read more on:    cape town  |  abduction
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tempers flare between EFF, DA after Malema's speech in Parliament

2019-09-17 17:20

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Monday winners 2019-09-16 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 