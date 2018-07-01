Cape Town motorists urged to take extra care around flooded roads

Cape Town motorists have been advised to take extra care when travelling as a result of widespread flooding on Sunday.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc on the roads due to blockages in the stormwater system, mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron said in a statement.

"This could be caused by loose debris on the road surface that had landed in the opening of the gully causing a blockage. One of the other causes of blockages is debris that is dumped into stormwater infrastructure," he explained.

The most traffic-affected areas include Kudu Avenue in Lotus River, Crescent Road on the corner of Claremont Avenue and Main Road in Somerset West.

Louw Avenue in Grassy Park, Fernwood in Newlands and Carel Uys Road in Atlantis have also been affected.

Flooding was also reported in Khayelitsha, Macassar, Philippi, Gugulethu, Kraaifontein and Maitland, as well as Parow, Goodwood, Ravensmead, Uitsig, Woodstock and Elsies River.

"Our teams are on high alert and are attending to the incidents as we become aware of them. We are also working in close collaboration with other City departments," Herron said.

"The Roads and Stormwater depots are clearing roadways and unblocking drains.

"I urge motorists to take extra care or where possible delay non-essential travel," he said.



Residents have been urged to report all incidents to the Transport Information Centre on the Toll Free number: 0800 65 64 63 or email: Transport.info@capetown.gov.za.

