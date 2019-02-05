 

Cape Town mountain biker assaulted, stabbed for his bike

2019-02-05 18:47

Jenni Evans

A Cape Town mountain biker was stabbed in his leg below the Table Mountain cableway station, during a struggle with a robber who made off with his bicycle on Tuesday morning, Table Mountain Bikers said.

"It is like it happened in our back garden," said spokesperson Melanie Vogel, who explained that the area was considered a safe space for city cyclists. 

The cyclist was too sedated to speak to News24, but Vogel said he was "grabbed" off his bicycle while he was on his morning ride. The man took his bicycle and when he tried to take it back, the man stabbed him in his leg. 

"At some point, he was hit in the chest with a rock and a knife was put to his throat."

At knifepoint, the cyclist surrendered and the robber took off with the bicycle.

Fed up with muggings, the cycling community mobilised to find the bicycle and spread the word to ask if anyone has seen it.

Cyclist stabbed in the leg on jeep track @TableMountainNP below cable station at around 7:45am https://t.co/vmbMd0jrnO Canyon full-sus stolen,perp seen heading into CBD. @CapeTownTourism @liezelv @SAPoliceService @CapeTownCCID pic.twitter.com/OLDZVsMpiR

In a call for assistance, the club said: "His attacker not only stole his Canyon bike, but also violated the safety of a space many of us enjoy on foot, running or cycling."

Table Mountain Bikers is also planning a sweep of "hotspots" along Table Mountain National Park on Wednesday.

The suspect was last spotted heading down Molteno Road in the direction of the CBD, but there have been sightings of him in Woodstock since then.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said they were investigating a robbery after a 60-year-old man was stabbed, assaulted and robbed by an unidentified suspect on Table Mountain.

"The suspect fled the scene with the victim's mountain bicycle. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. No one has been arrested so far."

