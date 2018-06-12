 

Cape Town night club security case postponed

2018-06-12 17:19

Jenni Evans

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

The case against Nafiz Modack and four others accused of extorting people, in an effort to take over nightclub security in Cape Town, was postponed in the city's Regional Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed until July 27 to allow for further particulars regarding their case to be obtained.

READ: Modack co-accused granted bail in Cape Town extortion case

Modack, Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay were arrested on December 15, 2017, for allegedly extorting their way into night club security work.

Modack and Cronje have previously also been charged with attempted extortion in Johannesburg after allegedly trying to coerce The Grand owner Andrew Phillips, formerly the owner of lap dance lounge The Ranch in Rivonia into hiring them for his security needs.

IN-DEPTH: Legality of 'clandestine' recordings in Modack case questioned

