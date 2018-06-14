 

Cape Town officials on high alert as massive cold front approaches

2018-06-14 10:51

Duncan Alfreds

Rain can impair visibility on the roads. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Rain can impair visibility on the roads. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town traffic officials are on high alert as a powerful cold front makes landfall, with significant rainfall expected.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted 100% rainfall for Cape Town and most parts of the Western Cape on Thursday.

"We've got some localised flooding, but nothing too serious. We're expecting more rain later," Maxine Bezuidenhout, media spokesperson for Cape Town Traffic Services, told News24.

"All our emergency services are on high alert; we have visible traffic policing on all the major highways," she added.

READ Weather Update: Cape Town braces for huge storms

Capetonians woke up to rain, thunder and lightning on Thursday morning after a calm and warm Wednesday, but the expected massive cold front is only due later in the day.

"Most of the rain is pre-frontal rain. The real cold front will only pass this afternoon - about 13:00," SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht told News24.

"The real cold air will only move through by 13:00."

Hoax message

Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management warned residents not to share a hoax message that was doing the rounds on social media.

"There's a hoax message going around that hurricane winds will hit Cape Town," spokesperson Charlotte Powell told News24.

READ: Severe winds, rains expected to hit Western Cape

She said that the centre was being flooded by anxious callers, making it difficult to attend to emergencies as the agency prepared to render assistance to people affected by the weather.

The fake message warns of 80mm rain, snow and mudslides in Cape Town.

SAWS weather data showed that rainfall would decline to 60% on Saturday, but maximum temperatures would remain locked in the mid-teens through to Wednesday.

Engelbrecht said that, despite the cold, no snow was predicted for the Western Cape in the forecast period.

"There's no snow for the Western Cape for today [Thursday] or tomorrow, but snow is expected over the southern Drakensberg for tomorrow [Friday]."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    saws  |  cape town  |  weather  |  traffic

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We have no reason to doubt Gauteng government - Section 27 on Life Esidimeni payments

2018-06-13 20:05

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Durban runner raises R280 000 for Aids centre during Comrades
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 10:02 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 09:57 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 