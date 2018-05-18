 

Cape Town pastor found guilty of contempt of court for anti-gay slurs

2018-05-18 13:03

Tammy Petersen

Oscar Bougardt has been found guilty. (Netwerk24, file)

Cape Town church leader Reverend Oscar Bougardt has been sentenced to 30 days in prison, suspended for five years, for contempt of court after he disregarded a court order barring him from making anti-gay comments.

Judge Lee Bozalek, in the Equality Court in Cape Town on Friday, said Bougardt's comments advocated hatred and were clearly discriminatory.

Bougardt reached a settlement with the SA Human Rights Commission in 2014 following anti-gay statements. He agreed to stop making hateful comments about the LGBTQ community.

READ: Reverend challenged to prove 'paedophiles stem from homosexuality' claim

He however continued, referring to gay people as "perverted".

He also advocated for criminalisation, saying they should "deal with them like they do in Nigeria".

Bougardt also declared that the drought crippling Cape Town should be blamed on "wickedness and homosexuality and church leaders who fail to preach the Bible and sodomite abomination".

In January 2017, Bougardt told News24 that, like anti-gay US pastor Steven Anderson, he believed homosexuality was a sin.

"Why should we be tolerant of their criminal lifestyle? Ninety-nine percent of paedophiles stem from homosexuality.

"I'm saying so because it is proven that 99% of the paedophiles have a homosexual background. They are blaming their previous lifestyle on what happened. Go and read up on it."

The applicant, the SA Human Rights Commission, had asked for Bougardt to be sentenced to 30 days in jail and to be fined R500 000.

Bozalek said Bougardt held a position of authority in his community and was educated enough to know there would be legal consequences for his behaviour.

cape town  |  courts  |  lgbti rights  |  hate speech  |  lgbti  |  religion

