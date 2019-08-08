Cape Town pensioner arrested with 400 mandrax tablets

A 66-year-old woman from Kuils River in Cape Town was arrested this week for possession of drugs.

Law enforcement officials who were busy with search warrants in the Kalkfontein area received information on Wednesday afternoon that drugs were being kept at a property in Brenda Street.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed, in a statement, that upon arrival, the law enforcement officials searched the premises and found "400 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R20 000 in the house".



The pensioner was arrested for possession of drugs and will soon appear in the Kuilsrivier Magistrates Court.

