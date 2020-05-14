 

Cape Town police station closed... again, after another coronavirus case

2020-05-14 16:59

Tammy Petersen

Police officers. (Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Police officers. (Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The police station where the first officer in the Western Cape to contract the coronavirus was stationed has been closed again after another tested positive, provincial police said on Thursday.

Athlone police station was expected to reopen on Thursday after another Covid-19 case, spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa told News24.

The station was closed and decontaminated on Wednesday.

READ | Covid-19: Yet another Cape Town police station closes

Potelwa said operations had temporarily been relocated to another building on the premises.

The station was first shut when a warrant officer tested positive on 11 April.

Self-isolation

Officers on the shift were placed in self-isolation and the station was evacuated and decontaminated.

ALSO READ | DA takes govt to court over lockdown regulations

Less than two kilometres away, the local clinic also reopened on Thursday, Western Cape health department spokesperson Monique Johnstone said.

"To ensure the safety of all staff and patients and to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre was closed for deep cleaning and sanitation on Wednesday after being exposed to a positive Covid-19 case," she said.

"Close contacts will be tested for Covid-19 and have been instructed to self-isolate."

According to provincial government statistics on its Covid-19 dashboard on Thursday, the Western Cape has 7 220 confirmed cases.

Of that, 129 people have died and 2 573 have recovered.

NOW READ | Western Cape proposes to move to Level 3 lockdown as soon as possible

Read more on:    cape town  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Beyond Covid-19: How the virus will shape South Africa's future

2020-05-10 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town hotel turned into a quarantine zone for repatriated South Africans
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:33 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:15 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-13 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 