A 59-year-old man from Mitchells Plain was shot dead on Tuesday during an attempted robbery, police have confirmed.

The man, believed to be a well-known priest at the Hazeldene New Apostolic Congregation, was on his way to work when he was attacked by unknown assailants who tried to rob him, police spokesperson Captain Hein Hendricks said.

"This office can confirm that a 59-year-old male was shot and killed in Merrydale Avenue, Lentegeur, on Tuesday," Hendricks said.

According to the Daily Voice, the priest is Manuel Jansen from Tugela Street in Portlands.

The paper reported that Jansen was also a security official.

Hendricks said that when he tried to fight the robbers off, he was shot.

An off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident, attempted to intervene by firing a warning shot.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Suspects still being sought

A witness told the Daily Voice that Jansen was waiting for a bus when the incident occurred.

Hendricks said a firearm was recovered and a case of murder was being investigated.

One suspect was taken in for questioning but has yet to be charged, Hendricks said.

"Detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators," Hendricks said.

Anyone with any information was requested to contact the police.

