 

Cape Town primary school security guard fired amid allegations of sexual abuse

2019-11-06 11:26
A Cape Town primary school security guard has been fired after he allegedly sexually abused a pupil, Times Live has reported.

Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond reportedly said officials had become aware of the alleged incident on October 22.

A meeting was then scheduled with police and the pupil's parents, according to the publication.

"The police advised the school that the parents needed to lay a charge. The parents have not yet done so, according to our information," Hammond reportedly said on Tuesday.

She told Times Live that the guard had been employed by the school governing body, but had since been dismissed.

A social worker is reportedly providing counselling at the school.

The matter has been referred to SAPS child protection services.

In October 2017, a security guard was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting up to 87 girls at a Soweto primary school where he worked, News24 reported.

According to the SAPS' 2018/19 crime statistics, there was an increase in sexual offences against children, with 24 387 children falling victim, a 3.8% increase on the previous period.

 - Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    cape town  |  child abuse  |  sexual assault  |  crime
