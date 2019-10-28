 

Cape Town residents battle spring floods

2019-10-28 15:31

Vincent Lali, Masixole Feni and GroundUp Staff

A broken door is placed as a platform to enter a home , while a man mends a leaking roof of a shack in Qandu-qandu. Photo: Vincent Lali

A broken door is placed as a platform to enter a home , while a man mends a leaking roof of a shack in Qandu-qandu. Photo: Vincent Lali

Cape Town was hit by a deluge of rain over the weekend. Rainfall figures for October are now well above the long-term average, GroundUp reported.

For example the monthly long-term average for Newlands is 84.8mm, but it is currently at 195mm, with the bulk of that, 112mm, falling on Friday. Dam levels on Monday were 3.3% up from last week, at 82.9%.

Dams are expected to fill further this week as water runs off the Cape mountains.

Flooding forced some shack dwellers to abandon their shacks in Island informal settlement, Khayelitsha. The two-day downpour left roads and footpaths water-logged. The shacks of residents who could afford to buy gravel and pieces of broken bricks mixed with cement to put down on their floors withstood the water better, according to community leader Nonceba Ndlebe.

cape town,weather,flood,rain

Anathi Manyela scoops water from her house’s floor. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Anathi Manyela, who lives with three young children, said water started seeping out of her floor on Friday afternoon, after the heavy rains started.

"I used dishes to remove water from the floor, but more water continued to stream in and drench it," she said. "When I settled here last month, I knew the area gets flooded on rainy days but didn't expect it to be this bad."

cape town,weather,flood,rain

Sisa Nukinakile empties water out of his home. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Residents of Qandu-qandu in Khayelitsha also experienced heavy flooding.

Sisa Nukinakile's shack was flooded on Friday and so he had to move into his brother's home.


