Cape Town road closed after apparent suicide at footbridge

A major road into Cape Town CBD was closed in one direction on Friday evening after an apparent suicide, the City's traffic services said.

Footage of the road showed a man standing on the frame of a footbridge over Buitengracht Street, with officials below.

Traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said medics provided CPR but later declared the man dead.

The incoming lane of Buitengracht Street (coming off the highway) was currently closed between Riebeeck and Strand Streets.

