Cape Town runners enjoy 'empty streets' as crowds thin out on Day 2 of exercise window

Siya Pikashe and Andile Ngcongca of Langa during their run along Bhunga Drive and King Langalibalele Avenue. (Murray Williams, News24)

Two runners say they enjoyed the empty streets of Cape Town on Saturday morning, glad in knowledge they were safe from the thronging crowds.



Siya Pikashe and Andile Ngcongca of Langa stopped briefly to speak to News24 during their run along Bhunga Drive and King Langalibalele Avenue after they had clocked up around 8km during the second exercise window under Level 4 of the lockdown.

"It's awesome," said Pikashe.

The pair hopes to run every morning - but only "when it's safe - when there are less crowds, less people on the streets".

As long as they have this safe space to run "we'll keep on going", they added.

"But if the streets are crowded, then we call our run off," Pikashe said.

Ngcongca explained their safety rules: "We're trying to keep the distance as much as we can. So instead of running together [side-by-side], we run behind each other."

The pair has abandoned hopes of competing in any sporting events in 2020, but would be training hard to be in peak shape for 2021.