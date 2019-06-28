Cape Town security guard shot while trying to stop mugging outside mall

A security guard was shot while trying to stop a mugging outside Cape Town's Vangate Mall in Athlone on Friday, police said.

"According to reports, the victim tried to inhibit an unknown man who was trying to mug another person in the parking area, when he was shot," said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment.

In the meantime, the police arrived and swiftly arrested two people.

"Once charged, they will make court appearances in Athlone," said Malo.

The centre's management said a request for comment should be sent in writing, and their response will be added when received.

The mall, which is in a suburb in the east of Cape Town, is known for its fashion and food stores.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter