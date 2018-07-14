 

Cape Town shopping centre evacuated in 'security threat'

2018-07-14 15:54

Kaveel Singh

Police have confirmed a bomb scare at the Kenilworth Shopping Centre in Cape Town.

"This office can confirm a bomb scare at a shopping mall in the Claremont area. The mall was evacuated ... to ensure people's safety ... At this stage the SAPS K9 Unit and Bomb Squad [are] still busy on the scene," police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Saturday.

Scores of shoppers are understood to have been evacuated following the incident.

Earlier, the mall said in a statement to News24, that a "security threat" was behind the evacuation.

“Due to a security threat, Kenilworth Centre has been evacuated to ensure the safety and security of our customers, tenants and staff. Once it has been established that it is safe, the Centre will be re-opened.”

The bomb threat follows a chaotic few months in KwaZulu-Natal where a number of suspicious devices were found in Durban, particularly at large shopping malls.

In the latest incident, the Phoenix police station had to be evacuated following a bomb threat hoax.

On the same day, the Cornubia Mall in Mount Edgecombe was evacuated for the same reason.

Hundreds of patrons and mall workers were evacuated after the police allegedly received a tip off that there was a bomb in Woolworths.

The mall was reopened with the police bomb squad giving the all clear.

There have been six devices found in recent weeks with the bomb squad performing a controlled detonation at a threat in Wentworth on Monday.

Read more on:    cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Four children die in Limpopo crash

2018-07-14 14:21

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!

She may only have two legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining thousands of adoring fans!

 

Paws

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 13 2018-07-13 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 