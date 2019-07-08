 

Cape Town still saving water, while dam levels are in 'recovery' mode

2019-07-08 20:06

Jenni Evans

Rain. (Gallo Images)

Rain. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Water consumption dropped by 15 million litres per day in Cape Town, with continuing rain helping dam levels recover to 59.8%.

"Although the metro dam levels are slowly increasing, we are still in a period of recovery," cautioned the City's mayoral committee member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg.

"This precious resource has to see us through the next summer until the following winter and hopefully some better rainfall."

This means that even though consumption was reduced to 555l per day for the last week, the City does not have enough water to relax yet. 

"This an encouraging response to the City urging continued restraint, despite recent rains," Limberg said of the continued savings. "For this we are appreciative."  

Water restrictions remain in place to aid dam recovery. 

Dam levels in the province are at an average 45.4 percent. 

The MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said overall more increases were expected in the coming weeks, but he also reiterated the plea to continue to save water.

"We don't know how much more rain we will get, and we don't know to what extent our dam levels will improve," he said. 

WATCH: Theewaterskloof Dam's 3-year collapse in 60 seconds 

The latest statistics are: 

Voëlvlei Dam - 65.1% full this week (2018: 52.2%. Last week: 59.4%);

Bergriver Dam - 89.2% full this week (2018: 82.7%. Last week: 78.2%);

Theewaterskloof Dam - 50% full this week (2018: 38.5%. Last week: 44.5%);

Clanwilliam Dam - 34.2% this week (2018: 98.2%. Last week: 18.9%). 

Read more on:    western cape  |  water  |  drought
NEXT ON NEWS24X

68 horses found starving or dead near Lesotho border

46 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky day for two Daily Lotto players 2019-07-07 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 