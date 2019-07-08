Cape Town still saving water, while dam levels are in 'recovery' mode

Water consumption dropped by 15 million litres per day in Cape Town, with continuing rain helping dam levels recover to 59.8%.

"Although the metro dam levels are slowly increasing, we are still in a period of recovery," cautioned the City's mayoral committee member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg.

"This precious resource has to see us through the next summer until the following winter and hopefully some better rainfall."

This means that even though consumption was reduced to 555l per day for the last week, the City does not have enough water to relax yet.

"This an encouraging response to the City urging continued restraint, despite recent rains," Limberg said of the continued savings. "For this we are appreciative."

Water restrictions remain in place to aid dam recovery.

Dam levels in the province are at an average 45.4 percent.

The MEC for local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, said overall more increases were expected in the coming weeks, but he also reiterated the plea to continue to save water.

"We don't know how much more rain we will get, and we don't know to what extent our dam levels will improve," he said.

WATCH: Theewaterskloof Dam's 3-year collapse in 60 seconds

The latest statistics are:

Voëlvlei Dam - 65.1% full this week (2018: 52.2%. Last week: 59.4%);

Bergriver Dam - 89.2% full this week (2018: 82.7%. Last week: 78.2%);

Theewaterskloof Dam - 50% full this week (2018: 38.5%. Last week: 44.5%);

Clanwilliam Dam - 34.2% this week (2018: 98.2%. Last week: 18.9%).