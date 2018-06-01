 

Cape Town storm: Tree falls on cop's patrol car, roofs blown off and trees uprooted

2018-06-01 09:29

Tammy Petersen

Rainy weather has played havoc with Cape Town. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Rainy weather has played havoc with Cape Town. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Roofs were blown off homes, power lines came down and trees were uprooted as gale force winds and heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Cape Town on Thursday night, the Disaster Risk Management Centre has confirmed.

A law enforcement officer also narrowly escaped serious injury when a tree fell on his patrol vehicle in Constantia Main Road. The officer has been admitted to hospital for slight head and neck wounds.

READ: Cape Town to be hit by multiple cold fronts

Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said extensive flooding occurred in Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Belhar and Bellville South. Damage assessments are still being conducted.

"Approximately 150 residential properties have been affected. Roofs have been blown off in Sir Lowry's Pass Village and a few properties have been damaged," she said.

"Trees have been uprooted in the Parow, Goodwood, Constantia and Belhar areas. Power lines came down in the Goodwood, Parow Valley, Langa, Bergvliet, Durbanville and Maitland areas, and mudslides have been reported in the Hout Bay area."

The City of Cape Town's recreation and parks department was in the process of removing uprooted trees across the metropole to ensure roadways were cleared, Powell said, while the roads and stormwater department was unblocking drains.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said strong winds also blew over a bus on the R300 before Stock Road on Friday morning.

The driver escaped uninjured and there were no passengers on board.

By 08:00 on Friday, the bus was still in the process of being recovered.

Africa said the Huguenot Tunnel remained closed by 08:00, following a power failure which was believed to be a result of the inclement weather.

The R321 had also been closed from Villiersdorp to Grabouw, following a "huge" sandstorm, Africa said.

A stop-and-go system was in place due to sand on the tar road.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two attempted hijacking suspects, sought for death of Durban dad, killed in police shootout

2018-06-01 08:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 