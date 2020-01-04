 

Cape Town Street Parade road closures - what you need to know

2020-01-04 07:37
Minstrel troupes. (Lindile Mbontsi, Son, file)

Minstrel troupes. (Lindile Mbontsi, Son, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Cape Town Street Parade will be held on Saturday, when thousands of people are expected to converge, lining the streets to watch the colourful and vibrant song and dance spectacular.

The historic street party, which was previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, has been held in the Mother City for more than 110 years.

According to their Facebook page, 60 minstrel troupes from across Cape Town will take to the streets for the annual event.

PICS: Cape Minstrels pull out the Tweede-Nuwe Jaar stops! 

With around 100 000 people expected to line the parade route, several roads will be closed from District Six to the Bo-Kaap in central Cape Town.

Starting at midday, the troupes will march from Hanover Street in District Six and head towards City Hall, onto the Grand Parade and back onto Darling Street. From there, they continue up Darling Street into Adderley Street, and then up Wale Street to Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap.

For more on the parade, read Traveller24's story: Everything you need to know about the Cape Town Street Parade

Here is a complete list of the road closures:

Road closures

Read more on:    cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boksburg man injured as lightning strikes near him

2020-01-03 23:06

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Melville and Newtown shootings not linked at this stage - Lesufi
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 06:13 AM
Road name: Adderley Street

Newlands (Cape Town) 05:40 AM
Road name: International Cricket

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Friday's results 2020-01-03 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 