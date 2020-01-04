Cape Town Street Parade road closures - what you need to know

The Cape Town Street Parade will be held on Saturday, when thousands of people are expected to converge, lining the streets to watch the colourful and vibrant song and dance spectacular.



The historic street party, which was previously known as the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Minstrel Parade, has been held in the Mother City for more than 110 years.

According to their Facebook page, 60 minstrel troupes from across Cape Town will take to the streets for the annual event.

With around 100 000 people expected to line the parade route, several roads will be closed from District Six to the Bo-Kaap in central Cape Town.

Starting at midday, the troupes will march from Hanover Street in District Six and head towards City Hall, onto the Grand Parade and back onto Darling Street. From there, they continue up Darling Street into Adderley Street, and then up Wale Street to Rose Street in the Bo-Kaap.

Here is a complete list of the road closures: