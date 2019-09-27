Cape Town teen Angelique Nomdo missing for four months

It's been four months since Cape Town teenager Angelique Nomdo was last seen by her loved ones.

The 19-year-old went missing on May 9 after leaving her Steenberg home at about 19:00.

According to Western Cape Missing Persons Unit's Candice van der Rheede, Nomdo was only reported missing a week ago when her mother approached one of the organisation's members who accompanied her to the police station to file a report.

Nomdo was last seen wearing pink shorts and a black T-shirt. She has short, light brown hair, brown eyes and is 1.5m tall.

She has a scar just below her right knee.

On Friday, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances of Nomdo's disappearance were still being investigated.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen