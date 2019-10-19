 

Cape Town teen shot by stray bullet in Hanover Park

2019-10-19 14:00

Nicole McCain

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Police investigate a shooting incident. (Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 15-year-old girl has been shot and injured in Hanover Park.

The teenager was injured by a stray bullet on Saturday, at around 07:00 in Rywood Walk.

She was taken to hospital for medical attention, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed.

"According to information a 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded by a stray bullet; she was taken to a hospital for medical attention. Police detectives are on the scene combing for clues. No one has been arrested so far," she said.

READ | Girl, 6, hit by bullet while playing in Lavender Hill

Philippi police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, Rwexana added.

The Philippi policing precinct was identified as one of 10 crime hotspots that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed in July to help curb because of the high attempted murder rate.

Police Minister Bheki Cele this week welcomed signs that the murder rate as declined since the start of the joint Operation Lockdown.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police ministry said the operation had led to the arrest of almost 6 000 people and recovery of 100 firearms in the Western Cape.

It was however, only a temporary operation, with the army due to leave in March 2020.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bishops probe into teacher sexual misconduct begins as more details emerge

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Noordhoek 13:30 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg Southbound

Southbound
Gardens 12:16 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-18 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 