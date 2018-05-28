Cape Town to be hit by multiple cold fronts

Cape Town is in for a wet week as multiple cold fronts make landfall, with warnings of potential flooding in some areas.

"We are expecting good chances of rain - up to 15mm to 25mm, and in the mountain, up to 50mm," South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Wayne Venter told News24.

He predicted that the wet weather was likely to cause flooding in some areas.

"We expect some localised flooding and we have sent a warning out for some areas of the Cape Metro, western parts of the Overberg and the Cape winelands."

He said that the cold front was expected to be rained out by Tuesday evening.

Cold and wet

Data from the SAWS shows a 90% chance of rainfall on Monday and between 80% and 85% for the rest of the week.

Maximum temperatures are locked in the mid-teens at about 16°C - 17°C.

City of Cape Town officials say they are on standby in the drought stricken city to respond to disasters.

"Our City services are on standby to deal with any eventuality that may come along," Charlotte Powell, spokesperson of the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre told News24.

She said officials were monitoring roads, storm water drains and informal settlements on Monday for flooding.

But the rain is by no means done.

More wet weather is predicted for the week.

"We have another round coming through on Wednesday evening but that is not that strong," said Venter.

He said that that cold front would be followed by another one, which was expected to make landfall on Thursday night or early Friday morning.

In terms of accuracy in its predictions, the service has been consistent for some time, he added.

Emergency flooding venues

Capetonians are having to cope with stringent water restrictions but Venter suggested that the situation was looking positive for an increase in dam capacity.

"Our seasonal forecast is showing above normal rainfall for the Western Cape. We have been getting more cold fronts in May than in the past two years."

Powell said that community halls have been identified as venues to house people affected by flooding and that events planned for community halls would be moved or postponed.

"If there's booking in advance, people will be told and we will come up with alternatives."

Powell said that the Disaster Risk Management Centre was in contact with vulnerable communities and had volunteers it could call on in the event of a major disaster.

"We have our high-risk areas and we're doing routine checks in these areas with community leaders who will inform us of people who need relief."

The SAWS could not confirm reports that snow was expected in the area.

"We do not have anything for snow," forecaster Kunsa Masizana told News24. "The temperature has to be below 10°C for snow," she added.

