 

Cape Town traffic officer shot dead after allegedly arresting taxi driver

2020-03-17 11:43

Cebelihle Mthethwa

Senior traffic officer Muretta Arendse conducts a random breath test at the roadblock in Athlone on Tuesday. (Kamva Somdyala, News24).

A traffic officer has been shot and killed after he allegedly arrested a taxi driver in Kensington, Cape Town, on Tuesday morning.

According to statement by Western Cape police, the 49-year-old officer was killed in Acre Road in Kensington by a suspect who he had arrested for disobeying the rules of the road.

"It is suspected that the traffic officer arrested a taxi driver on the corner of 5th Ave and Voortrekker Road, and was killed in his vehicle, en route to the police station," said provincial spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut.

No arrest has been made as the suspect fled the scene.

Police are still investigating the case.

