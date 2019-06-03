 

Cape Town train fire: Accused to be sent for mental observation

2019-06-03 17:27

Kamva Somdyala

Smoke spreads through Cape Town CDB from a train fire. (News24)

Smoke spreads through Cape Town CDB from a train fire. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man accused of setting trains on fire at the Cape Town station in April will hopefully begin his 30 days' mental observation from Tuesday, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Monday.

Thobela Xoseni's Legal Aid lawyer, Morne Calitz, told the court that he had been made aware that a bed was available for his client at the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital. Xoseni, however, could not be moved as there was no one to transport him.

On Tuesday, he will appear again for the formalisation of his move. Last month, it emerged that Xoseni had been seen by a district surgeon who had drawn up a report relating to Xoseni's mental health.

In terms of Section 77 and 78 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), the psychiatric panel will need to determine whether Xoseni is able to understand proceedings, so as to present a proper defence, or unable to do so due to a mental defect or illness.

What’s more, the panel will - should it observe any mental defect or illness - need to include in its report an opinion on whether the accused could be held criminally responsible for the offence. The arson attack on April 21 destroyed 12 coaches, two motor coaches and nine plain trailers, according to Metrorail group chief strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole.

Several fires have been reported at the Cape Town station over the last month. Last week, an overhead electrical wire caused an electrical surge, resulting in an explosion of the high tension equipment atop a motor coach.

Platforms 5 and 6 were reopened on Wednesday afternoon, after a fire on Tuesday evening gutted two carriages and damaged a third.

An investigation into the cause of the fires is underway, according to Metrorail. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  fire
NEXT ON NEWS24X

De Lille says she's won 3 cases against DA after judgment reserved in latest court battle

48 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: And again 2 people take over R100K home! 2019-06-02 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 