 

Cape Town train fire: No damage to prototype train unveiled by Ramaphosa

2019-04-21 22:32

Jenni Evans

A woman takes a selfie with a newly launched prototype train at Cape Town Station. (Screengrab)

A woman takes a selfie with a newly launched prototype train at Cape Town Station. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The prototype of a planned new fleet for Metrorail, which President Cyril Ramaphosa recently attended the launch of, was not damaged during a blaze on Sunday at Cape Town train station. 

The blue and white prototypes of trains, expected to replace the ageing sets, stood undamaged near the entrance to the station where two trains went up in flames. 

Fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said a total of 8 carriages were destroyed -  four carriages on platform 13 and another four on platform 14.

WATCH: Two trains on fire at Cape Town station, CBD engulfed in smoke

He explained that three fire engines, a water tanker and a rescue vehicle were sent to the station just before 16:00 to contain the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

Carelse said an investigation into possible arson will be left up to the SA Police Services and the Passenger Rail Services of SA.

The ANC in the Western Cape described the incident as "sabotage" and urged the police to swiftly arrest those responsible.
 
"These trains belong to the nation of South Africa. Setting them on fire is a crime against the people. There is nothing to justify such a crime," said ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs in a statement.
 
"The perpetrators should be charged, brought to court, convicted and given the maximum prison sentences that can be imposed for these crimes. A clear message must be sent out that our nation will not allow sabotage to go unpunished."

Huge palls of black smoke spread throughout the city centre, carried by strong winds with the  smell of burnt plastic and rubber permeating in the air.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban cop killed while checking up on car with flicking hazards

2019-04-21 21:47

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner scores R191 000! 2019-04-21 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 