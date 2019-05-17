Cape Town wine farm granted interdict after BLF land occupation fears

D'Aria vineyards in Durbanville, Cape Town has secured an interdict in the Western Cape High Court against what appears to be threats by Black First, Land First (BLF) to occupy wine farms in the Western Cape.

The matter stemmed from documents, allegedly bearing the name and logo of BLF, which were distributed and which intimated that occupations would take place on farms in and around the Western Cape.

In his founding affidavit, director and manager at the farm, Johan von Waltsleben asked that the court grant an interdict against BLF and anyone else who would, without consent, enter or occupy D'Aria's property.

Further, Von Waltsleben stated that he became aware that other farms in the area had received similar notices.

He warned that an occupation would have far-reaching consequences, not only for the business, but the people employed there. He said 60 people employed at its various operations at the wine farm would be severely affected.

"The occupation of the property and the termination of the business of the applicant will lead to the immediate cessation of its ability to employ these people," Von Waltsleben warned.

"The intended invasion of the farm is plainly unlawful. The first respondent (BLF) and its representatives, associates or members, whatever their political motives, as well as any other third parties, have no lawful entitlement to trespass on the applicant's (Von Waltsleben's) land without permission, and the applicant has a right to be protected from such unlawful conduct," court papers on behalf of Von Waltsleben read.

On Wednesday, Judge Patric Gamble granted the interdict in favour of the wine farm.

According to IOL, in terms of the order, "members of BLF are prohibited and restricted from entering the property". Further, "they are also restrained from erecting or attempting to erect any form of structure, be it temporary, permanent or semi-permanent in nature".

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp said they targeted the Western Cape and Cape Winelands deliberately. He said the interdict would not stop them from continuing to occupy land.

"Programmes of taking the land back will continue. Nothing will stop us and we will do it (take the land) by all means necessary," he said.