 

Cape Town wine farm granted interdict after BLF land occupation fears

2019-05-17 15:49

Kamva Somdyala

BLF's Andile Mngxitama. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

BLF's Andile Mngxitama. (Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

D'Aria vineyards in Durbanville, Cape Town has secured an interdict in the Western Cape High Court against what appears to be threats by Black First, Land First (BLF) to occupy wine farms in the Western Cape. 

The matter stemmed from documents, allegedly bearing the name and logo of BLF, which were distributed and which intimated that occupations would take place on farms in and around the Western Cape.

In his founding affidavit, director and manager at the farm, Johan von Waltsleben asked that the court grant an interdict against BLF and anyone else who would, without consent, enter or occupy D'Aria's property.

Further, Von Waltsleben stated that he became aware that other farms in the area had received similar notices.

He warned that an occupation would have far-reaching consequences, not only for the business, but the people employed there. He said 60 people employed at its various operations at the wine farm would be severely affected.

"The occupation of the property and the termination of the business of the applicant will lead to the immediate cessation of its ability to employ these people," Von Waltsleben warned.

"The intended invasion of the farm is plainly unlawful. The first respondent (BLF) and its representatives, associates or members, whatever their political motives, as well as any other third parties, have no lawful entitlement to trespass on the applicant's (Von Waltsleben's) land without permission, and the applicant has a right to be protected from such unlawful conduct," court papers on behalf of Von Waltsleben read. 

On Wednesday, Judge Patric Gamble granted the interdict in favour of the wine farm.

According to IOL, in terms of the order, "members of BLF are prohibited and restricted from entering the property". Further, "they are also restrained from erecting or attempting to erect any form of structure, be it temporary, permanent or semi-permanent in nature".

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp said they targeted the Western Cape and Cape Winelands deliberately. He said the interdict would not stop them from continuing to occupy land.

"Programmes of taking the land back will continue. Nothing will stop us and we will do it (take the land) by all means necessary," he said.

Read more on:    blf  |  cape town  |  land
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Unisa clamps down after would-be car thief caught on camera

45 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-16 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 