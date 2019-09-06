 

Cape Town woman abducted and murdered, boyfriend shot

2019-09-06 14:39

Tammy Petersen

File photo

File photo (Getty/Gallo Images)

A woman kidnapped in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Friday morning has been found, but has since died of her extensive injuries, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Andre Traut said that, at about 02:00, the woman’s 33-year-old boyfriend was shot and injured in his home in Site C by unknown assailants.

"His 31-year-old girlfriend was kidnapped from the residence by the suspects and dropped off at the Wolfgat Nature Reserve with extensive injuries. Both victims were admitted to hospital for treatment," he said.

The woman, however, later dieddue to the severity of her injuries.

"The motive is yet to be determined and no one has been arrested as yet," Traut said.

READ | Student nurse kidnapped, raped after leaving Cape Town hospital

In a separate incident, the body of an unidentified woman was found dumped in Gugulethu on Friday morning.

She is believed to be in her 30s, Traut said.

"According to an eyewitness report, a vehicle was seen dropping off the body next to Lwazi Primary School in NY112. The motive is yet to be established and arrests are yet to be made."

Meanwhile, protests calling for an end to violence against women and decisive action from government continued in the Cape Town on Friday.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said sexual offence cases which were closed or not properly investigated in the past, would be reviewed and that harsher sentences would be imposed for those who commit violence against women.

