Cape Town's Bothasig social housing project 'to be finalised within a year'

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, inspects the Bothasig social housing project. (Supplied by City of Cape Town)

Phase two of the multi-million rand Bothasig social housing project was well under way and on track for completion within the next year, the City of Cape Town's mayco member for human settlements has said.

Malusi Booi did a site inspection on Wednesday. He said he was pleased with the progress of phase two, which was set to deliver 314 houses to beneficiaries with a combined household income of between R1 500 and R15 000 per month.

The first phase of the project saw 120 people receive houses.

"This project's proximity to Century City as well as the Cape Town city centre is an excellent indication of the City's commitment to affordable housing on suitable land in and near urban centres," Booi said in a statement.

"It is also a good example of how we must build and expand on partnerships to tackle the demand for more affordable housing in Cape Town and other parts of the country for that matter."

The project was allocated an R85 million grant from the Social Housing Regulatory Authority and another R46 million from the social housing institution Communicare. The City contributed R20 million towards land and bulk services.