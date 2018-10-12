 

Cape Town's increased water consumption is not sustainable, experts warn

2018-10-12 12:04

Melanie Gosling

Voëlvlei Dam in May 2017 (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Voëlvlei Dam in May 2017 (Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town's water consumption rose to 546 million litres a day this week – up from 520 million last week and 511 million the week before.

Although dams that supply the city are 76% full, experts say a trajectory of increased consumption is not sustainable.

The increased consumption comes as restrictions were relaxed from October 1, allowing residents to raise their water use from 50 litres a day to 70.

ALSO READ: Cape Town dam levels hit the 70% mark for the first time since 2015

Coupled with the 25% lower water tariffs, this could be a sign that residents are "slacking off" slightly on water-saving measures.

And the word appears to have gone out to some tourists that there is no longer a need to conserve water in Cape Town, with one local bed and breakfast manager reporting that last week a single couple had used eight towels in just two days.

Karen Greeff, who manages several bed and breakfast establishments on the False Bay coast, said this happened in spite of the notices in the B&B explaining the water restrictions.

Projected hotter, drier climate

"And we had a family from Japan last week who also believed there were no water restrictions, because they said they had read the dams were 75% full," Greeff said.

"It's tricky, because on the one hand everyone is saying: 'Bring on tourists, Cape Town needs them', plus the dams are way fuller than they have been for years, but no one is really explaining why we must still be on restrictions," Greeff said.

Water experts say because of the projected hotter, drier trend of climate change, and the unpredictability of rainfall, the restrictions should remain in place to avoid the dire water crisis Cape Town faced last summer.

ALSO READ: Capetonians can use more water - and pay less

Nicky Allsopp of the South African Environmental Observation Network said from now on the dam levels would drop by between one or two percent a week during the summer.

The winter rainfall of 2018 had been "very mediocre", enough to bring the dams up to 76%, but not like 2014, before the three-year drought, when they were overflowing after winter.

This year June and September had almost average rainfall, but July and August were well below average.

'Not the time to get complacent'

Asked if consumption of 546 million litres a day was a concern, Allsopp said: "If that trajectory continues, and goes up as people become increasingly lax with water saving, then it will be a problem.

"We haven't got a short-term water problem, but if you look at rising temperatures with climate change, which are apparently really going to affect us, we could be facing many more years when rainfall is low, rather than this drought being a one-off. We need a regime shift in water. We seem to have done relatively well so far, but this is not the time to get complacent."

Dr Willem de Clercq of the Water Institute at the University of Stellenbosch said while it appeared that the region could be set to emerge from a dry cycle into a wetter one, it was not definite.

ALSO READ: Cape Town single mom gets shocking water bill of R220 000

"It's unpredictable. So the best one can do is to make sure the 76% we have now is managed well so that we can get through the next two winters even if they have below average rainfall," De Clercq said.

De Clercq said the city would use about 30% of the 76% over this summer and would go into winter with around 45%.

"And if the winter of 2019 has bad rainfall, and the dams increase only to 55%, then you go into the next summer with lower levels – but you still need to take your 30% for consumption from those lower levels."

No more 'free-for-all' water use

City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said the increased water consumption was "obviously a concern".

"Given that last week was the first full week of summer weather, it is not unexpected. It is an increase, but not a great amount, given where the dams are, but we will keep a watch on it," Neilson said.

Although the City had relaxed water restrictions, it still had to be cautious and not relax too far, too fast, Neilson said.

"I think we will be fine, as long as it is understood that we can't go back to a complete free-for-all water usage, and that we have to have a water-conscious approach."

According to the City's figures since mid-March, Cape Town's weekly consumption during Level 6 restrictions fell mainly between 500 and 530 million litres a day. The target then was 450 million litres a day.

With the current Level 5 restrictions, the target is 500 million litres a day.

Read more on:    city of cape town  |  cape town  |  water  |  drought  |  water crisis  |  water restrictions

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATE: Police fire stun grenades at Cosatu petrol price protesters

2018-10-12 11:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Lead investigator Terry Motau talks VBS and the squandered R1.8bn
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, October 10 2018-10-10 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 