 

Cape Town's new Rail Enforcement Unit hits the ground running, makes first arrest

2018-10-29 16:52

Christina Pitt

One hundred members of the new Rail Enforcement Unit began their maiden voyage at Cape Town train station on Monday.

During a short trip to Salt River station, News24 witnessed the unit in action as they made their first arrest when, what appeared to be tik, was discovered in a commuter's bag.

The unit will play a critical role in safeguarding the rail infrastructure and the commuters, mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron said during the unit's launch.

"The announcement and launch of the unit over the last few days is a major milestone for Cape Town and indeed the country," he said.

"Although we often talk about the importance of inter-governmental co-operation, it is rare that we in fact, see this demonstrated in practice."

Cape Town's new rail enforcement unit is deployed

Cape Town's new rail enforcement unit is deployed for the first time. (Christina Pitt, News24) 

In May 2018, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government signed a memorandum agreeing to the establishment of the unit.

Plans for the unit hit a snag when it was reported that Prasa had failed to honour the agreement by not paying their R16m share in September.

The rail agency quickly recommitted to the memorandum and the contribution was paid.

"The City and province are spending money on assets that are not theirs. One hopes that no one feels the need to commission multi-thousand-page investigative reports into such unusual expenditure," Herron joked.

"Quite frankly, in life it is really more important to be honest, morally correct and ensure the protection and good functioning of our city."

Mayoral committee member for safety and security J

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith accompanied the rail enforcement unit on their first patrol. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Prasa regional manager Richard Walker said the inter-governmental co-operation was a "watershed moment" and congratulated all parties involved.

MEC for Transport Donald Grant also acknowledged the importance of the deployment.

The future economic success of this region depends heavily on a stable and sustainable rail network, he said. That starts with enhanced security, he added.

"Having visited offices while they were on training last month, I believe the work put into this pilot project to increase Metrorail's security contingent is a necessary step towards improving passenger rail functionality and effectiveness."

Following the launch, Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith enthusiastically accompanied the new enforcement officers on their first patrol.

"This deployment will not be enough, but it is an important first step. Hopefully, we can look back and say that was the turning point in the road," he said.

"Our staff will deploy from Maitland, but for the interim they will deploy from the Cape Town station. I just want to wish our officers good luck."

Read more on:    metrorail  |  cape town  |  public transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SEE: Slain UK man's selfie with suspect - 'I am shocked. It’s unbelievable', says acquaintance on Green Point murder

2018-10-29 16:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man nabbed for allegedly wielding panga at anti-drug protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday 27 October 2018-10-27 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 