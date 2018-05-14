 

Cape Town's Scottsdene 'burns' after protesters lose housing eviction challenge

2018-05-14 19:36

Jenni Evans

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people were shot with rubber bullets during a protest over housing in Scottsdene in Cape Town, on Monday, a community leader said.

"Three protesters were shot and hospitalised," said Dennis Taaibosch of the Oostenberg Social Development Forum.

"Scottsdene is burning with tyres and petrol bombs," he said, captioning pictures he had sent of private security guards lined up and a burning barricade in between new flats.

He said that this was after the Western Cape High Court confirmed an interim eviction order to a final order relating to the alleged attempted occupation by about 500 people of newly completed homes in the area.

READ: Urgent court application following Kraaifontein evictions

Taaibosch said the court had not applied the constitutional protection found in the Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act, so the judgment would be studied, and they would consider appealing it.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed that police had been deployed to Scottsdene for a housing-related protest on Monday.

However, there was no record of injuries or arrests by mid-Monday afternoon.

"Our members will remain deployed in the area until we are satisfied that [order] has been restored," said Traut.

Dennis Taaibosch outside the Western Cape High Court. (Jenni Evans, News24)

On Friday Western Cape MEC for human settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela listened in the street outside the court as angry residents listed grievances against the housing allocation processes.

The Scottsdene case was being heard on the same day as an application by Patricia De Lille regarding her removal from the DA and subsequent removal as mayor of Cape Town. 

Madikizela is also the provincial leader of the opposition party and is facing a growing list of grievances over housing and land in the province.

The Scottsdene case is related to the alleged occupation of flats built by a company called Calgro M3, in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein in March. This was after residents became impatient about "empty promises" regarding housing.

They also claimed the land was meant for low-cost housing and was sold to a private developer without consultation.

Residents said they were also fed up with crime and gangsterism in Scottsdene and wanted better policing, in addition to housing.




Read more on:    cape town  |  evictions  |  court

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Weather Update: Heavy rain for eastern parts of SA

2018-05-14 19:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cold snap brings snow, as winter sets in
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Clanwilliam 15:00 PM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 07:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 12 2018-05-12 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 