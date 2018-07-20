 

Cape Town's stringent water restrictions to remain in place... at least for now

2018-07-20 22:07

Melanie Gosling, Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town's strict Level 6B water restrictions will remain in place, at least until the end of August, and will not be relaxed to a less severe level, the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Friday.

Regional head of the Department of Water and Sanitation Rashid Khan said, after a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the possibility of relaxing the restrictions, that the pace at which the Western Cape supply dams had been filling up was encouraging - but it was "nowhere near 85% where the restrictions can be lifted as per the Gazette of October 2017 and January 2018".

The restrictions will remain in place for Cape Town and surrounding towns, as well as for agriculture.

"Although the system's storage has recovered over the past weeks, rainfall trends for this season still do not show that we have received above average amounts cumulatively," Khan said.

He said the national department would hold another high-level meeting at the end of August, with all sectors that use the Western Cape Water Supply System, to reassess the situation. 

"The current water restrictions will remain as they are until the next meeting with water users in August. The rainfall trend up to that date will show the increase or decrease in the management of water restrictions," he said.

Worst drought in 100 years

The combined level of the Cape supply dams was 55.8% on Thursday, compared to 53.05% last week.

Theewaterskloof dam, the largest in the Cape supply system, was 41.2% full on Thursday, compared to 20.3% at the same time last year.

Water experts say that, to recover from three years of drought - the worst in 100 years - the region would need at least one rainy season of above average rainfall, but preferably two.

READ: New water restrictions announced

The meeting was held in response to requests from users of the Western Cape Water Supply System, including the City of Cape Town, irrigation boards and organised agriculture, to reassess the water restrictions now that winter rains have filled supply dams to 55.8% of storage capacity.

Last summer, the department cut the water supply to agriculture by 60%, and by 45% to Cape Town.

The City translated this to Level 6B restrictions, introduced on February 1, which limited each person in Cape Town to 50 litres of water a day. Level 6B restrictions are still in place.

This time last year, the combined storage of the six Cape supply dams was 26% - just under half the 55.8% it is today.

'We have to be cautious'

In May, the combined storage of the six Cape supply dams dropped to an all-time low of 20%.
Khan warned before Friday's meeting that, while the position looked good now, there was no telling whether the rest of the rainy season would bring good rains.

"So we have to be cautious. We would be in a much better position to make an informed decision at the end of August or early September. We don’t control rainfall, we just control what rainfall we get,” Khan said.

The water situation on the West Coast was also looking better, with Voelvlei dam at 54.6%. This supplies 22 towns on the West Coast, and tops up the Misverstand Dam, which supplies Saldanha Bay.

Cape Town Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said on Thursday that he would like to see water restrictions eased "progressively", from the strict Level 6B restrictions to the less severe Level 5, and then 4.

"This is so that the impact on water demand can be progressively assessed for each level before deciding on a further move," Neilson said.

Level 5 water restrictions allow Capetonians to use 87 litres a person a day, and level 4 restrictions allow 100 litres a person a day.

Read more on:    cape town  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Stop talking about the EFF's need to come home' - Makhura at ANC Gauteng conference

2018-07-20 21:50

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plumstead 19:24 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 20 2018-07-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 