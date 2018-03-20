 

Cape Town's water consumption figures go up again

2018-03-20 22:03

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Cape Town collective water use has gone up again to an average of 565Ml a day after the City quietly moved Day Zero to 2019.

"Unfortunately, usage has increased by 54 million litres per day from last week's record low of 511 million litres per day," said Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson in a statement on Tuesday.

Water usage will continue to be monitored, with Level 6B restrictions still in place, but the City still has to slash its consumption to 450Ml per day in order to stretch the available water supplies through the rest of the year.

This is also a requirement set by the national Department of Water and Sanitation, which gazetted a directive that the City cut its water consumption by 45% of normal usage.

READ: Water restrictions may be reviewed at a later stage - Neilson

"If all Capetonians join us by keeping their consumption down to 50 litres of water a day, or less, we will avoid having to take more drastic actions," said Neilson.

At the beginning of the year the City used the term "Day Zero" to create awareness of the possibility that water could be rationed to 25 litres per person per day, collected from distribution points, if savings targets were not achieved.

It now hopes that further water savings and pressure reduction methods, combined with good winter rain and augmentation projects, will see "Day Zero" avoided.

Read more on:    cape town  |  drought  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pedestrian on rail tracks killed by train in KwaZulu-Natal

48 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Moyane's tumultuous tenure at SARS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 20:33 PM
Road name: N7

Cape Town CBD 16:48 PM
Road name: Wale Street Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 20 2018-03-20 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 