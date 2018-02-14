 

Capetonians warned against stockpiling municipal water

2018-02-14 22:24

Lizeka Tandwa

A man collects drinking water from taps that are fed by a spring in Newlands, in Cape Town. (File: Rodger Bosch, AFP)

A man collects drinking water from taps that are fed by a spring in Newlands, in Cape Town. (File: Rodger Bosch, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The City of Cape Town has warned against stockpiling municipal water, adding that it could bring Day Zero closer again.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services, and energy Xanthea Limberg said stockpiling municipal water will prevent the City from stretching water supplies into the winter months and beyond.

"With the dams supplying the City of Cape Town critically low at 24,7% of capacity, we cannot afford any action that could jeopardise the little bit of water that we have left...The stockpiling of municipal water threatens our water-saving efforts and residents are urged not to engage in this practice," she said.

Users should use no more 50 litres per person per day, she added.

Day Zero is deemed as the day that taps will run dry for residents. Day Zero has now been pushed back to June 4, from May 11.

The delay in Day Zero has been attributed to the continued decline in agricultural usage and Capetonians reducing their water usage, said Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson.

READ: #DayZero pushed back to June, as drought declared a national disaster

Level 6b water restrictions have been in place since February 1, requiring Capetonians to reduce their daily use to 50 litres per person per day, or less.

"If you are using or stockpiling municipal water above your allocation, it is an illegal act and doing so will bring Day Zero closer again. This will also mean that you will pay hefty tariffs for high municipal water usage," Limberg warned.

Meanwhile, the national government has declared the drought affecting the southern and western areas of South Africa a national disaster.

Read more on:    xanthea limberg  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma to address the nation

2018-02-14 21:59

Inside News24

 
/Video
Watch the moment Jacob Zuma resigned as SA president
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 21:13 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Mitchells Plain 16:21 PM
Road name: M7

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 14 2018-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 