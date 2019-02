A private vehicle caught fire at the arrivals terminal of OR Tambo International Airport on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said Kempton Park officers went to the scene at around 16:45.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene at around 16:55 and managed to fully extinguish the fire at around 17:30.

"There were no casualties recorded and the cause of the fire is unknown," Ntladi said.

Ntladi added that the vehicle was completely destroyed.

In a post on the airport's Twitter account, airport management said it was aware of the incident and that the fire and rescue team had been dispatched within the three minutes after the fire was reported.

"Fortunately, there was no damage to the airport infrastructure. The incident happened on the lower frontage road and did not affect the passenger terminal building and had no impact on airport operations," Airports Company SA spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said.

Khambule said the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Department, situated on the airfield, responded to the fire immediately.