 

Caring cop gets fine-feathered friend back into the flying squad

2018-03-24 07:00

Alex Mitchley

Warrant Officer Charles Lamola makes a new friend after saving a little bird who injured itself during the heavy rains in Pretoria. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

For Warrant Officer Charles Lamola, every life counts.

On Friday, he went above and beyond the call of duty, saving a small injured bird during the incessant rains.

Lamola, who is stationed at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria, found the bird lying in a puddle near the building on Friday morning.

He took the bird inside, dried it off with a towel, and gave it water and food.

The bird proceeded to perch on his shoulder as he went about his morning duties.

Lamola said he would release the bird once it had got its strength back.

