Carletonville abuse saga: Caregiver should be barred from working with children

Caregiver at a Carltonville creche has been accused of abusing children under her care (Suppiled)

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Social Development says the caregiver who was captured on video abusing and beating up children, should be placed on the National Child Protection Register if convicted.

This would bar her from ever working with children again.

"The National Child Protection Register contains a record of all the reports of abuse or deliberate neglect of a child, all convictions of all persons on charges involving the abuse or deliberate neglect of a child and all findings by a children's court that a child is in need of care and protection because of the abuse and deliberate neglect of the child," it said in a statement.

The video clip went viral on social media this week and shortly after, an employee at a Carltoneville pre-school was arrested

News24 reported that a 40-year-old nursery school employee, who has not been named, was arrested on March 26 and appeared in court on charges of assault two days later.

She is expected to appear again in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on May 7.

Gauteng MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza also shut down the school on Thursday for having an expired licence.

According to Mayathula-Khoza the crèche was operating illegally.

"When I asked for the crèche's certificate, I looked at it and it is a 2016 certificate. The principal should have complied and applied for a new certificate, but she did not do that," the MEC said on Thursday.

When News24 visited the nursery on Friday morning, there were no signs of activity outside, the entrance gate was closed and the nursery school signage had been removed from the wall. Only a message board remained outside. There was nothing written on it.





READ: Carletonville 'horror' creche: Alleged abuser back in court in May after arrest last week

The portfolio committee thanked law enforcement agencies for making a speedy arrest after the matter was brought to their attention.

"The committee calls on government to work with law enforcement agencies to monitor all facilities that take care of children to ensure that this kind of abuse does not happen at these facilities and that child protection is prioritised," it said.

ALSO READ: Carletonville 'horror' crèche: Call for help to identify alleged child abuser

It also commended the public for sharing the video, which led to the swift arrest.

The committee urged people to immediately report abuse to avoid the trauma caused by it.

Both the EFF and the DA have condemned the alleged abuse at the nursery school.