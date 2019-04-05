 

Carletonville abuse saga: Caregiver should be barred from working with children

2019-04-05 14:52

Sesona Ngqakamba

Caregiver at a Carltonville creche has been accused of abusing children under her care (Suppiled)

Caregiver at a Carltonville creche has been accused of abusing children under her care (Suppiled)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Social Development says the caregiver who was captured on video abusing and beating up children, should be placed on the National Child Protection Register if convicted.

This would bar her from ever working with children again.

"The National Child Protection Register contains a record of all the reports of abuse or deliberate neglect of a child, all convictions of all persons on charges involving the abuse or deliberate neglect of a child and all findings by a children's court that a child is in need of care and protection because of the abuse and deliberate neglect of the child," it said in a statement.

The video clip went viral on social media this week and shortly after, an employee at a Carltoneville pre-school was arrested

News24 reported that a 40-year-old nursery school employee, who has not been named, was arrested on March 26 and appeared in court on charges of assault two days later.

She is expected to appear again in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on May 7.

Gauteng MEC for Social Development Nandi Mayathula-Khoza also shut down the school on Thursday for having an expired licence.

According to Mayathula-Khoza the crèche was operating illegally. 

"When I asked for the crèche's certificate, I looked at it and it is a 2016 certificate. The principal should have complied and applied for a new certificate, but she did not do that," the MEC said on Thursday. 

When News24 visited the nursery on Friday morning, there were no signs of activity outside, the entrance gate was closed and the nursery school signage had been removed from the wall. Only a message board remained outside. There was nothing written on it.


READ: Carletonville 'horror' creche: Alleged abuser back in court in May after arrest last week

The portfolio committee thanked law enforcement agencies for making a speedy arrest after the matter was brought to their attention.

"The committee calls on government to work with law enforcement agencies to monitor all facilities that take care of children to ensure that this kind of abuse does not happen at these facilities and that child protection is prioritised," it said.

ALSO READ: Carletonville 'horror' crèche: Call for help to identify alleged child abuser

It also commended the public for sharing the video, which led to the swift arrest.

The committee urged people to immediately report abuse to avoid the trauma caused by it.

Both the EFF and the DA have condemned the alleged abuse at the nursery school.

Read more on:    education  |  johannesburg ­  |  child abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mashaba promises to meet with Alexandra residents later this month

2019-04-05 14:29

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Can the ANC afford the Ace and Jessie debacles?
Traffic Alerts
Could it be you? 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-04-04 21:53 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 