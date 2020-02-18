 

Carletonville crèche abuse: Caregiver expected to plead to assault charges

2020-02-18 16:46

Ntwaagae Seleka

Caregiver abuses child at a crèche in Carletonville, Gauteng. (Supplied)

Caregiver abuses child at a crèche in Carletonville, Gauteng. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A woman who was caught on camera allegedly assaulting children at a nursery school in Carletonville in Gauteng is expected to plead to assault charges when she appears in court next month.

Nellie Senwametsi appeared in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on assault charges. Her case was postponed to March 10.

Anti-abuse advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi welcomed the developments.

Signs of progress

"We accept this as it shows that finally there is going to be progress. A guilty plea means that the accused will plead to charges read to her before a magistrate.

"Our one concern has been what she is going to plead guilty to. The victims on the videos were very small at the time and it clearly depicts children being beaten by the accused over their heads," Murombedzi said.

She said the organisation had called for Senwametsi to be charged with assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Overall, we are very pleased that we are finally having some progress and some of the frustrations of the victims' mothers have been put to rest," Murombedzi said. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FW de Klerk fallout: No change in leadership expected as foundation 'comes out wiser'

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH LIVE | Malema, Steenhuisen debate Ramaphosa's SONA in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:51 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Delft 16:38 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
No blue Monday for four Daily Lotto players 2020-02-17 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 