Carletonville crèche abuse: Disappointment as case is postponed

In yet another disappointment for the parents of children who were allegedly assaulted by a care giver at a day care centre in Carletonville, the case was postponed on Friday.

The caregiver, 40-year-old Nellie Senwametsi, appeared briefly in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court, where her case was postponed to June 21

Senwametsi was arrested on March 26 after the footage of her assaulting minor children went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, a young girl is forced to clean up after she vomited. The child is slapped on her buttocks. In another video, a toddler is slapped for what appears to be a refusal to sleep, News24 previously reported.

Courtroom C was packed to capacity with visibly angry parents and community members during her appearance on Friday.

Dressed in a red and white doek, and a dark jacket, Senwametsi quickly walked out of the courtroom following her short appearance.

Angry parents who attended the case, followed her, with some screaming: "You won't get away with this!"

Some people who were protesting outside court held placards, some of which read: "Speed up justice for child victims" and "There is no excuse for child abuse".

Senwametsi faces three charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. She was released on R3 000 bail.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter