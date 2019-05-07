 

Carletonville crèche abuse: Lobby group calls for harsh punishment, offers help to parents

2019-05-07 17:25

Ntwaagae Seleka

A caregiver abuses a child at a crèche in Carletonville, Gauteng. (Supplied)

A caregiver abuses a child at a crèche in Carletonville, Gauteng. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A child abuse lobby group has stepped forward and is offering its assistance to parents of children who attended the Carletonville crèche caught up in child abuse allegations involving one of its caregivers.

Founding director of lobby group, Men and Women Against Child Abuse, Miranda Jordan-Friedmann said they have engaged with some parents who have not opened cases against the principal of the crèche, the caregiver charged in connection with the child abuse allegations and the person who filmed the alleged child abuse incidents.

This comes after the 40-year-old caregiver, Nellie Senwametsi, appeared in the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court in connection with the allegations on Tuesday.

"We want more charges to be added against Senwametsi. We also want the woman who took those videos to be arrested together with the principal, Janine Edwards. Edwards must be locked up for failing to protect minor children who were abused at her institution and under her watch.

"Edwards can't claim she didn't know about the abuses. They happened at [her] place and she must answer why she failed those children who were abused. They must be all charged under the Children's Act," Jordan-Friedmann said.

She also claimed that Carletonville police turned away some of the parents when they went to open cases against Senwametsi, the principal and the woman who captured the videos.

In one of the viral videos, a young girl is forced to clean up after having vomited. The child is slapped on her buttocks. In another video, a toddler is slapped for what appears to be a refusal to sleep, News24 earlier reported.

crèche in Carletonville

The organisation will assist seven parents to open more cases, she added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24 that victims of crime were encouraged to report crimes to the police, by visiting a police station or calling the police's emergency number.

"It is the police's responsibility to register reported cases and investigate. The allegation that parents in Carletonville were turned away is quite serious and will be investigated to test if there's any truth to the allegation," said Peters.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  child abuse  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Ramaphosa has abandoned Durban' - Maimane's last push to woo KZN

2019-05-07 17:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Almost R500k win in tonight's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-06 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 