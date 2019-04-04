Carletonville 'horror' creche: Alleged abuser back in court in May after arrest last week

The woman who was caught on camera allegedly assaulting minors at a creche in Carletonville, Gauteng is expected to next appear at Oberholzer Magistrates Court on May 7.

The woman (40), who has not been named, was arrested on March 26, 2019 and charged with the assault of a minor, according to Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Peters said the creche employee made her first appearance in court on March 28 and was released on R3 000 bail.

News24 reported that several videos, showing what appears to be the same employee abusing children at the crèche, went viral on social media sites from Wednesday.

In the one video, the employee can be seen repeatedly slapping a toddler. The motive for the attack is not known.

In another video, a young girl is forced to clean up after having vomited. The employee can be seen smacking the child on her buttocks.

In a third video, the employee slaps a toddler who appears not to want to sleep.

Caregiver abusing children at a crèche in Carletonville, Gauteng. (Supplied)

News24 was unable to get comment from the creche where the abuse allegedly happened, however, the principal told EWN that the videos that went viral were captured a year ago.

The principal was made aware of the videos last week after a person who filmed the events allegedly attempted to blackmail the school.

The school explained to EWN that after learning of the abuse, the employee who is seen in the videos was reported to Child Protection Services, who then arrested her.

A relative of one of the children involved only learned of the abuse on Thursday. "The child in the video is actually my niece, the video was taken 2 years ago and we only found out today", she wrote on Twitter.

EWN further reported that parents have been fetching their kids from the nursery after the video went viral.

