Cars damaged, shops looted in Jeppestown after 3 burn to death in building fire

A shop is looted in Dobsonville opposite the police station over the weekend. (Screenshot)

Shops were looted and a local panel beater workshop was damaged in Jeppestown following the death of three people in a fire in the area, police have said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo on Sunday said police responded to a call of a building that was gutted in Jeppestown at around 05:00.

"The three deceased people - two females and a male person were burnt to death. While at the scene, a group of criminals then took advantage of the situation and started attacking nearby shops," he said.

Nearby shops were broken into and then looted, Masondo said.

"They then moved into a nearby panel beater workshop where they damaged tow cars and set alight one vehicle. At the moment, we don't know who owns those shops and are calling for owners to come and open cases," he said.

Police have arrested four suspects and have deployed additional personnel into the area.

Masondo said they have opened an inquest docket regarding the death of three people and are investigating cases of public violence.

