 

Case against husband who allegedly murdered his wife postponed

2018-06-15 16:21

Alex Mitchley

Dawn Basdeo (Supplied)

Dawn Basdeo (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Prem Emmanuel Basdeo, who reported his wife missing last week, was arrested and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday for her alleged murder.

Dawn Basdeo, 57, was last seen on June 8 at her home in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

It is alleged she left her home on that Friday morning to go to a nearby hospital, but never arrived at the hospital or returned home, said police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach.

Her husband then reported her missing at the Brooklyn police station the same evening.

Weilbach said detectives from Brooklyn police station, as well as members from the Pretoria K9 unit, worked around the clock looking to make a breakthrough in the case.

Defeating the ends of justice

"[On] Sunday evening a silver grey 2007 Mercedes ML63 was found abandoned in Soweto, which was allegedly used by Dawn during the time of her disappearance," said Weilbach.

The investigation led to the arrest of Basdeo on Thursday.

He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court later that day and faced charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury, because he was not truthful in his initial statement when he reported his wife as missing, said Weilbach.

She added that investigations were still ongoing and that Dawn's body was still missing.

The case has been postponed to June 21.

The suspect was being kept in custody by the police.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IRR submits 53 000 objections to expropriation without compensation

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 