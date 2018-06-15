Case against husband who allegedly murdered his wife postponed

What To Read Next

Prem Emmanuel Basdeo, who reported his wife missing last week, was arrested and appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday for her alleged murder.

Dawn Basdeo, 57, was last seen on June 8 at her home in Brooklyn, Pretoria.

It is alleged she left her home on that Friday morning to go to a nearby hospital, but never arrived at the hospital or returned home, said police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach.

Her husband then reported her missing at the Brooklyn police station the same evening.

Weilbach said detectives from Brooklyn police station, as well as members from the Pretoria K9 unit, worked around the clock looking to make a breakthrough in the case.

Defeating the ends of justice

"[On] Sunday evening a silver grey 2007 Mercedes ML63 was found abandoned in Soweto, which was allegedly used by Dawn during the time of her disappearance," said Weilbach.

The investigation led to the arrest of Basdeo on Thursday.

He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court later that day and faced charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury, because he was not truthful in his initial statement when he reported his wife as missing, said Weilbach.

She added that investigations were still ongoing and that Dawn's body was still missing.

The case has been postponed to June 21.

The suspect was being kept in custody by the police.