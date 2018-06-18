 

Case against SARS 'rogue unit' officials continues

2018-06-18 05:31

Mxolisi Mngadi

Ivan Pillay. (City Press)

Ivan Pillay. (City Press)

Three former South African Revenue Service (SARS) executives are expected to appear at the Pretoria Regional Court on Monday on charges of corruption.

The three former executives - Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg - are accused of alleged involvement in the so-called SARS "rogue unit".

They were summonsed to appear in court on charges of corruption and the contravention of the RICA Act.

Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg had approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on April 4 for an order halting criminal proceedings.

They however withdrew their application after they received the NPA's answering affidavit.

Also read: Gerrie Nel, Trevor Manuel, Vusi Pikoli are State witnesses in SARS 'rogue unit' case

The three had argued that the urgent application was necessary because the NPA had not considered representations on why they should not be prosecuted. 

The NPA also dismissed the allegations of reputational harm, as such harm would have been incurred at the time the allegations against the applicants were raised. 

News24 had previously reported that the trio had asked to be given an opportunity to submit representations to the NPA for consideration.

In the letter, which is dated March 12, they also questioned why warning statements had not been obtained prior to the NPA's decision to prosecute, which they said was a procedural prerequisite.

Read more on:    sars  |  ivan pillay  |  courts

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
