Case against suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, co-accused postponed

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and co-accused Jacques Cronje will have to wait until Monday for their bail application to be heard in the Wynberg Regional Court in Johannesburg.

The two appeared in court on Thursday amid a heavy police presence.

The matter was postponed due to the unavailability of the State advocate assigned to the matter.

EXCLUSIVE: Attempt to kill Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen's brother in Pollsmoor Prison - attorney

Prosecutor Hitani Makhuvela told the court that he was "too junior" to handle the case and that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had assigned a State advocate to deal with the matter.

Modack and Cronje have been charged with extorting and intimidating those running The Grand night club in Sandton.

The two men appeared calm, with Modack often turning to look back at his family members who were seated in the public court gallery.

Modack's lawyer, Johan Eksteen, opposed the postponement.

He said he had managed to get hold of the State advocate assigned to the matter, but was told that she was busy with a case in Boksburg.

"The State is misleading the court. The State wants to play around."

He added that his client had not eaten for eight days.

Cronje's lawyer, Rooshdeen Rudolph, also opposed the postponement. He said bail was urgent and that the accused were being prejudiced.

Modack and Cronje face similar charges in Cape Town, along with Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields and Colin Booysen - the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen.

The charges relate to allegations of a nightclub security takeover.

This group was arrested in Cape Town on December 15 and lodged a bail application shortly afterwards.

They are expected to find out whether or not they will be granted bail on February 28.